Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Issues Earnings Results

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) released its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded down $12.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.81. 397,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

RCKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Brands stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Rocky Brands worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

