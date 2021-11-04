Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $42.81 on Thursday. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

RCKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Brands stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Rocky Brands worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

