Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $269.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.89. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.76. Rogers has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $273.00.
In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at $12,095,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Rogers by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 9.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 27.1% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
