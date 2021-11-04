Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $269.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.89. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.76. Rogers has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $273.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at $12,095,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Rogers by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 9.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 27.1% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

