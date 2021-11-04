Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Posts Earnings Results

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.80. 1,044,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,369. Rogers has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $273.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROG. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.33.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rogers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Rogers worth $16,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

