Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $269.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.89. Rogers has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $273.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Rogers by 66.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Rogers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,061,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

