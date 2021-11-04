Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $365.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective dropped by Evercore ISI from $440.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s previous close.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.46.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $20.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.14. 214,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.18. Roku has a 12-month low of $205.04 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 72.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,496,000 after buying an additional 465,293 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 347.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,159,000 after buying an additional 300,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after buying an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.