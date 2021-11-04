Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $14.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.11 to $15.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.92 to $16.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $620,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROP traded up $5.68 on Friday, hitting $484.17. 7,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

