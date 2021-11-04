Roth Capital Increases IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Price Target to $42.00

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $468.58 million, a P/E ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $165,140.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,852.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,404 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.