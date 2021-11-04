Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.90 to C$12.20 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.01.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.24 and a one year high of C$16.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.53.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

