Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Five Below were worth $36,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $43,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 269.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,003,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 99.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,081,000 after buying an additional 169,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 172.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,803,000 after buying an additional 138,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $204.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.59. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.05 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

