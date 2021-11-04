Royal Bank of Canada Buys 24,270 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 502,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $36,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $67,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $839,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $7,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ED shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

