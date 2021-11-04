Royal Bank of Canada Buys 30,767 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Garmin were worth $39,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Garmin by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,514,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $143.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.70 and its 200 day moving average is $153.29. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.17 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

