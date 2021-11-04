Royal Bank of Canada Has $36.19 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $36,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $445.21 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.60 and a one year high of $465.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $437.86 and its 200 day moving average is $434.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Cowen upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

