Royal Bank of Canada Has $39.89 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of Catalent worth $39,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Catalent by 8.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Catalent by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $3,864,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,603,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Catalent by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $108,182.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $192,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $136.01 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.87 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

