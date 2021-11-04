Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.47% of APA worth $38,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in APA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in APA by 63.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 72,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 2.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.15%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

