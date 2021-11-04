Royal Bank of Canada Increases Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $119.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRU. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $113.94 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 26.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.