Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE:KEY traded down C$0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$30.46. The company had a trading volume of 915,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,000. The firm has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.39. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total transaction of C$152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 714,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,824,920.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.