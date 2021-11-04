Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 13,366 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $36,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $75.24 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $75.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

