Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$29.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCO. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$33.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.19. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$34.29.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.35%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

