Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.57% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $37,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBA. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

