Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$1.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at C$1.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$396.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.