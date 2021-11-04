Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,957 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.33% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $35,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average of $180.54. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

