Royal Bank of Canada Sells 21,118 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.25% of Integer worth $38,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 66.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Integer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 14.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

In related news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,272 shares of company stock worth $1,362,795. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

ITGR stock opened at $90.92 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.