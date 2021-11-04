Royal Bank of Canada Sells 22,866 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 483,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Diodes were worth $38,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Diodes by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 114,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 81,291 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,394,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,442 shares of company stock worth $8,026,573. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $99.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $100.95.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

