Royal Bank of Canada Sells 8,372 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $41,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 260.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,463,000 after purchasing an additional 393,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 64.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,359,000 after acquiring an additional 248,229 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 591.2% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 185,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 158,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7,995.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 153,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 57.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,259,000 after acquiring an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.40.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $149.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.12. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $112.54 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

