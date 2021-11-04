Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price target on shares of Royal Mail and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.74.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

