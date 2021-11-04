RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. RPT Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.940 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPT. Mizuho began coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 730,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,607. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.03.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPT Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.04% of RPT Realty worth $42,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

