Rubic Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Rubic has a total market cap of $40.71 million and $1.34 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00087147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00074695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00101250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,460.92 or 0.07293871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,197.86 or 1.00062078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022400 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents.

