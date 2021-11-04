Rune (RUNE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $719,241.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $506.57 or 0.00830234 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $9.78 million and $719,241.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00087562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00074538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00101356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.06 or 0.07262256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,776.38 or 0.99609014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022484 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

