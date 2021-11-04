Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.32

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 176733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $862,507.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,001 shares of company stock worth $2,359,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

