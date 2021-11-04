RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Price Up 8.2%

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) shares shot up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $12.70. 76,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 128,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.51.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 million. Analysts expect that RxSight Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RxSight stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXST)

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

