Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 67.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 578,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,202,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFE opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $174.13 million, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

