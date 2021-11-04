Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $329.64

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $329.64 and last traded at $328.97, with a volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.57.

The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.64.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Saia by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

