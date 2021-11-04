Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives €31.52 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.52 ($37.08).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR:SZG traded up €0.46 ($0.54) on Monday, reaching €30.98 ($36.45). The stock had a trading volume of 209,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of €29.97 and a 200 day moving average of €28.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.20. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 12-month high of €35.08 ($41.27).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.