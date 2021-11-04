Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,356,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,690. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.