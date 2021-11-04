Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post ($1.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the lowest is ($2.17). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.27) to ($5.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.22) to ($2.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,359,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $365,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $86.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.31. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

