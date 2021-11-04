SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $378.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $372.00 to $378.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.60.
Shares of SBAC stock opened at $352.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.84 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.92.
In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,952 shares of company stock worth $89,696,655 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,723 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
