SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $378.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $372.00 to $378.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.60.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $352.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.84 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.92.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,952 shares of company stock worth $89,696,655 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,723 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

