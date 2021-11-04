Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

SBGSY opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.93. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.