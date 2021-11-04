Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) CFO Sells $234,983.18 in Stock

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SCHN traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 264,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,445. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

