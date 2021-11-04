Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,575 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,026,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.23%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

