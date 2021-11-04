Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) SVP Michael R. Henderson Sells 7,721 Shares

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SCHN opened at $52.45 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.23%.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,613.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

