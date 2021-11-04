Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Scholar Rock reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 137,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $28.45 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

