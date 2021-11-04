Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 276.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 64,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

ESTA opened at $80.50 on Thursday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $88.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.