Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,521,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,620,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,112,000 after acquiring an additional 52,708 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,438,000 after acquiring an additional 418,204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 220,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,425,000 after acquiring an additional 397,902 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $70,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.73. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. The company had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

