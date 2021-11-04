Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $30,273,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after acquiring an additional 737,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

NYSE AMH opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $56,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

