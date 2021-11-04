Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $120.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRKS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

