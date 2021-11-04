Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 148,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of ATI Physical Therapy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,156,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $11,731,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $5,724,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,814,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATIP shares. Barrington Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

NYSE ATIP opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

