Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHNWF. Zacks Investment Research cut Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Schroders stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. Schroders has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

