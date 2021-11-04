Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Lifted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $25,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 207,276 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,629 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.30. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $109.36.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

