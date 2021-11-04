Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schweitzer-Mauduit International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.620 EPS.

Shares of SWM traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 142,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.